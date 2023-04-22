Attilio Fontana meets the Cio – Sport Marketing News

Yesterday afternoon the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanamet the delegation of the Cio (International Olympic Committee), with the president Thomas Bachand Coni, with the president Giovanni Malagòvisiting Milan to take stock of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“We explained that the work is proceeding very quickly – said the governor Attilio Fontana – highlighting how we all share the maximum sharing in the choices. Ours is a team that works excellently and President Bach declared himself very satisfied with the decision to identify Milan as the location for the Oval track, considering it an excellent solution. For his part – concluded Fontana – the president has shown the maximum willingness to collaborate in the event of difficulties ”