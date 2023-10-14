Attrition, Argentina overcomes Wales and advances to the semi-finals

The Argentine forwards score a second strong try against Wales on Saturday October 14 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. PASCAL GUYOT / AFP

Brutal sport practiced by gentlemen, rugby is also highly tactical. The victory of the Pumas over the XV du Poireau (17-29), Saturday October 14 at the Stade-Vélodorme in Marseille, during the first quarter-final of the World Cup, further illustrated this. This chess match between Wales, 7th nation in the world ranking, and Argentina, 8th, promised a close duel. It was.

After their failed start against England (27-10), the South Americans corrected their situation and improved with each match. Here they are in the semi-finals of the competition for the third time in their history. A success which owes a lot to the knowledge of their coach, the Australian Michael Cheika, former third line center passed by Leinster and Castres, who was called to play the fire service after the departure of Mario Ledesma, just one year old. and a half of the high mass of the Ovalie.

On Saturday, Michael Cheika managed to thwart the plans of his counterpart Warren Gatland. The New Zealand coach of the Welsh is nevertheless considered one of the greatest strategists in international rugby, having led the Red Dragons to four victories in the Six Nations Tournament between 2007 and 2019, including three grand slams.

In this choppy match, punctuated by numerous hand faults – twelve on the Welsh side, seven on the Argentinian side – the Pumas bench tipped the scales in the last quarter of an hour. Like opener Dan Biggar, the Welsh broke down physically at the end of the game.

The “grinta” of the Argentines

Having obtained its qualification a week before its opponent of the day, the XV du Poireau had had time to study the Argentines carefully. The data of the meeting were clear: he was going to face a team whose main strength lies in its pack of forwards, dominating in the phases of conquest (touch, scrum).

A team with a rough, even rustic style of play, embodied by captain Julian Montoya (1 m 83, 113 kg), hooker for the English club Leicester Tigers. A team more renowned for its mental qualities, its famous “grinta” (fighting spirit), than for its creativity. A team, finally, very experienced, since nine of its players were already part of Ireland’s victorious XV in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

Facing the Pumas was a Welsh team in full renewal, well organized and solid in defense. A formation favoring kicking play, but also knowing how to take – measured – risks in attack, with very fast three-quarters like the serial try scorer George North and, above all, the new racing car Louis Rees-Zammit at the forefront. wing.

