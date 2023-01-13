Nothing prevents a player from finding another team, perhaps even in the market session following the one in which he arrived. Well, actually there is something that prevents it: the FIFA rules. And in the case of Aubameyang it is just…

Not all transfers succeed with the hole. Indeed, situations in which a footballer almost immediately regrets having made a career choice are not uncommon. But since nothing lasts forever and contracts can always be terminated, nothing prevents the player in question from finding another team, perhaps even in the transfer market session following the one in which he arrived. Well, actually there is something that prevents it: the FIFA rules. And, as he explains AS, to find himself in limbo is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker would like to leave Chelsea, having not settled in at the club, but the only way he can say goodbye to Stamford Bridge is… by returning to Barcelona.

Eight minutes with Barcelona — And to say that in theory someone would like the center forward: Atletico Madrid were very interested in his arrival at the Civitas Metropolitano. But exactly, it was, because Aubameyang can’t go to the court of Simeon… he can’t go there. In fact, the footballer has already played for two teams in the current season and FIFA rules prevent him from taking the field with three clubs. All the fault of eight minutes, those that Auba played with the Barcelona shirt at the beginning of the year, in the opening match of La Liga against Rayo Vallecano. If he had remained on the bench, the former Arsenal player could now fly to Madrid. And instead he has to stay at Chelsea. Or, the only viable option, take the reverse route to the summer one and wear the Barça shirt again. See also World Cup: Portugal-Uruguay 2-0, Fernandes brace. Cristiano Ronaldo enters the round of 16

And for Atletico there is Depay — Only in doing so could Aubameyang transfer without breaking the rule, given that the teams with which he took the field would still remain two. And the idea isn’t so far-fetched, because Barça can think about recovering the striker, who didn’t do badly in his short spell at the Camp Nou, by letting Memphis Depay go. The Dutch ensured that he would not have any regulatory problems moving elsewhere, given that so far he has only played with the Catalans. And at that point the tulip could in turn solve Atletico’s problems, marrying the Colchonero club. What is certain, however, is that Aubameyang in red and white can’t finish us off. And it’s all the fault … of eight minutes in Blaugrana.

