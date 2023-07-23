Home » Auböck confidently reaches the 400 m final – sport.ORF.at
Felix Auböck swam confidently into the final at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka over 400 m freestyle in 3:44.14 minutes as second overall in the heats. The Australian Samuel Short was fastest in 3:42.44. At 1:02 p.m. CEST (live on ORF Sport +), Lower Austria’s Auböck will be fighting for his first long-track World Championship medal.

Simon Bucher qualified for the semi-finals in the 50 m dolphin and Bernhard Reitshammer in the 100 m breaststroke. Bucher came 13th over 50 m dolphin in 23.32 minutes in the round of the top 16, Reitshammer over 100 m breaststroke in 1:00.20 as 15. The two Tyroleans swim at 1:27 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. after the final.

Valentin Bayer finished 18th in the 100 m breaststroke in 1:00.51 minutes, the previous year’s fourth place at the European Championships over this distance was the second substitute for the semi-finals. Marlene Kahler from Lower Austria finished 25th over 400 m crawl in 4:13.13.

