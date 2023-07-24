Home » Auböck over 200 m crawl in the semifinals
Crawl specialist Felix Auböck swam the 200 m crawl into the semi-finals at the Long Track World Championships in Fukuoka in Japan on Monday. On the day after eighth place in the final over 400 m crawl, the 26-year-old clocked a time of 1:46.48 minutes in his heat, which resulted in tenth place overall.

Starting at 14:11 CEST, the top 16 will have to make it into the final scheduled for Tuesday. At 1.46 p.m. it is the turn of the Tyrolean Simon Bucher in the final over 50 m dolphin.

“I was able to save a lot of energy”

Auböck was a second behind in his heat after the first of four lengths, but caught up as usual in the second half of the race. In the end, in a dense field, the Lower Austrian was only a tenth off the overall sixth place, but the Lower Austrian was not even four tenths away from 17th place or the out. “I managed it well, I was able to save a lot of energy,” said Aubock, who was satisfied with the time. He also expects a very close affair for the semifinals. “There are definitely 14 candidates who are swimming towards the top eight.”

There were and are no other Austrian Monday appearances in the title fights. Lena Grabowski from Burgenland had already withdrawn her entry in the 100 m backstroke the day before. Bernhard Reitshammer from Tyrol was not at the starting block for the men over this distance. The 29-year-old is supposed to take over the back part in the OSV medley relay on Sunday.

