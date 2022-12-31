The Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, knows well to have coached Mykhailo Mudryk 21 year old of Shakhtar Donetsk, The Italian coach in the press conference on the eve of the match against Arsenal admitted with a perhaps bold statement that the young footballer about to move at Arsenal he could win the Ballon d’Or: “Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t afford this signing. In my opinion he could win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”