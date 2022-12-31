Home Sports Audace De Zerbi: “The 21-year-old Mudryk could win the Ballon d’Or”
Sports

Audace De Zerbi: “The 21-year-old Mudryk could win the Ballon d’Or”

by admin
Audace De Zerbi: “The 21-year-old Mudryk could win the Ballon d’Or”

De Zerbi likes the Shakhtar midfielder a lot

The Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, knows well to have coached Mykhailo Mudryk 21 year old of Shakhtar Donetsk, The Italian coach in the press conference on the eve of the match against Arsenal admitted with a perhaps bold statement that the young footballer about to move at Arsenal he could win the Ballon d’Or: “Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t afford this signing. In my opinion he could win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

December 30, 2022 (change December 30, 2022 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

See also  Media: copy four or five "Wulei" Chinese football can not rise, persistence is the key

You may also like

Naples pays homage to Pelè: the Brazilian champion...

Robbio chooses Bilardo to reinforce the attack

VolpianoPianese gives applause It starts again on Friday...

Euroleague, Belinelli show: Virtus ends the year by...

Premier League, the results: Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1,...

From Argentina: “Romero, no Sub-20: Lazio won’t let...

Ben Seghir, precious star of the “nouvelle génération”...

Brighton do not abandon the hapless Mwepu: his...

Superbike: the 23 riders of the 2023 World...

Rave decree approved: what it provides. New Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy