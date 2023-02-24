There are days that have a more important value than the simple football result. There are days where even if your team is at the top, even if it is engulfing the championship and is preparing to return to the top amateur championship, it is the ideas that have to take the lead, living the curve and not being systematically bullied. Not bowing your head to every stupid imposition. In these days it is necessary to shout to the whole world one’s right to be a fan and one’s freedom to exercise this passion without being attacked from time to time by the repressive cleaver, even where there really would be no need.

Last week, at the gates of the Tomei stadium, the ultras from Sorani were denied the entry of some scarves bearing writings for the warned. According to the official on duty, these would have incited violence and, from there, the denial. A choice that rained down overnight on the Curva Nord, which in full reaction chose not to access the facility and follow the match against Vigor Perconti from outside the gates. A drastic decision, which wanted to give a clear signal about the fickleness of some characters, ready to change their modus operandi and approach every Sunday.

The theme of violence is among the most debated in our country, and if it is applied to football it is undeniable to observe how often it is used ad hoc to create controversy and justify questionable repressive crackdowns. This total lack of a realistic vision of the supporters and of the public order around football inevitably ends up fueling the frustration and inadequacy of some characters who are responsible for managing the fans.

Let’s go in order, and let’s ask ourselves a few questions: what sense would it make – in order to ensure the smooth running of a public event – to ban the entry of scarves (not bombs, pyrotechnic or blunt material) bearing non-offensive writing? How can we speak of an intelligent choice if the resulting result is the stationing, outside the stadium, of the fans themselves, thus creating a situation that is certainly less controllable than the normal presence in the stands? Is it normal that, by now, we can get up on Sunday morning and decide to give birth to a new restriction to hinder the corner boys on the occasion of a very quiet Eccellenza match, moreover without visiting fans? Is it normal not to establish or destroy any type of dialogue (at the basis of peaceful and civil human coexistence) as a prerogative of clear and gratuitous provocations like these? For the Frosinone Police Headquarters – under whose aegis Sora is placed – is everything normal? Is this a healthy and relaxing modus operandi?

Perhaps we forget too often that before dealing with the fans, before dealing with the ultras, one has to deal with people. You know? Two hands, two arms, one head. And they should be treated as such. Indeed, if you will, in this field there is an infinite and very harsh legislation in case of non-compliance with the rules. Punishments that are punctually imposed and which therefore make it not only useless, but even ridiculous to want to ban the entry of a shirt, a scarf and even a banner in favor of a distrusted boy. The problem of our country, in these circumstances, is that common sense and half measures are never used: it is either white or black. In addition to there being such a high level of ignorance and prejudice around the ultras movement, that in the end, more often than not, those assigned to work in the stadium environment end up unreasoning and going directly to provocations and draconian behavior. When dialogue and reasonableness might not bring the risk of turbulence to zero, but they would certainly make the climate more livable.

It is for all this that the scenography put in place today by the boys of the Curva Nord is dedicated precisely to the cautioned (honored with a thematic “scarf” and with the banner Free ultras to replace the classic Sorani banners). A way to shake up the environment and send a clear message to those who, with a probably personal stance, instead of carrying out their job in the collective interest, often and willingly prefer to go into a rage, knowing they have the knife by the handle and forgetting for a couple of hours the basic principles of our beautiful Constitution. It is no coincidence that today it is mentioned – in its article 21 – by a long banner displayed above the scenography.

If it is true that in many facets of our daily life this freedom of expression is regularly disregarded and trampled on, in terms of curves we are almost – sadly – ​​used to it. And it is obviously a bad habit, which in a broader sense has made it possible to oppress, almost suffocate, various meeting spaces. Now controlled on sight, as if they were the absolute evil to be avoided and defeated. In an Italy of old men, dinosaurs and elephants, nothing better can be expected, but the stadium continues to be a litmus test where an incredibly concentrated deployment of forces and money is concentrated even in the absence of critical issues. And said bans are very unflattering for a place that defines itself as avant-garde on its continent.

Placing it on a provocative level: perhaps certain companies, in addition to taking a stand, would do well to put the team title in the mayor’s hands and leave it alone. This is what happened in Vasto, after the incredible and inexplicable closure of the stadium on the occasion of the derby with Termoli (a decision that arrived, of course, forty-eight hours before the kick-off). Amateur clubs are forced to face huge costs and when they are deprived of their audience they really no longer have a reason to exist. The other alternative is to form a common front, in which it is possible to put a stop to all this ridiculous circus represented by last-minute bans, obtuse officials with no knowledge of the subject matter and sectors closed for a video published on the social (ask the poor managers of Pistoiese, who have seen the stadium closed Melanie one day before the derby with Prato for this very reason).

It would also be the case for the State to centralize certain powers and not leave sheriffs the possibility of using their “magic wands” and locking up the entrances to public places. What happens systematically in Italy by now is not only scandalous, but truly disturbing if you think of the silence that surrounds it.

Side note: as always excellent performance of the ultras sorani. Constant cheering, scarves, clapping and the chorus “The leaders are leaving and no one can stop them” which, on the notes of Time goes away of Celentano, in the end it grows more and more. So much so that in the end it will be sung together with the cheering players under the sector. For the sports report, the bianconeri impose themselves with a peremptory 0-3.

Simone Meloni