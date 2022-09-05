Home Sports Audemars Piguet presents three new Royal Oak models
Audemars Piguet presents three new Royal Oak models

Audemars Piguet presents three new Royal Oak models

Audemars Piguet recently officially released three new Royal Oak watches. First, you can see the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon with a diameter of 41mm. It uses a smoky blue-green dial with a Grande Tapisserie pattern. The power part is powered by a 3Hz self-winding movement. Available at 2950, ​​the hour markers at 12 o’clock can also be seen in the details, consisting of two baguette-cut diamonds, and the other hour markers are all white gold.

The second is a 41mm Royal Oak Selfwinding in 18K gold, featuring a Grande Tapisserie-style dial in a light blue tone. This watch is limited to 100 pieces and the price has not yet been disclosed, but the rose gold version of the same style is $65,700. Fans can refer to it. In addition, it should be noted that the above two phenotypes are limited to the United States and are expected to officially arrive before the end of October.

Then the last model to appear is the black ceramic 41mm Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph, which is also a member of the Royal Oak 50th anniversary lineup. It can be marked with the conspicuous “50 YEARS” on the back cover. Configurations such as the logo and exposed rhodium-plated bolts are also particularly contrasted with the all-black appearance. This watch is currently on sale, priced at $74,600, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

