In the splendid setting of Madonna di Campiglio, thanks to the Driving Experience programme, it is possible to try out the e-tron, Rs ranges and the Q7 TDI, Q8 and Q5 models both on the road and on snowy and icy paths. An opportunity to test the operation of the four-wheel drive of these cars in prohibitive climatic conditions

In Madonna di Campiglio, the home of the Four Rings, thanks to the Driving Experience program (from 3 December 2022 to 16 April 2023), it gives enthusiasts the opportunity to test the four-wheel drive operation of the e-tron, RS and Q5 SUV ranges, Q7 Tdi and Q8. For this event, the German company has built both a Parkour Track, with steep climbs and descents, and a 650-metre-long Snow and Ice Track.

The e-tron range — Audi, in compliance with the “New Auto – Mobility for Generations to Come” industrial strategy of the Volkswagen group, has allocated substantial investments for the development and marketing of new electric models by 2030. In this scenario, the Ingolstadt-based company is present on the market of premium electric cars with an extensive range. With the Driving Experience program it is possible to test the dynamic qualities and all-wheel drive of the Q4 50 quattro, Q4 50 Sportback quattro, RS e-tron GT, e-tron S SB models.

Q4 e-tron — Audi Q4 50 quattro it was developed by the engineers of Ingolstadt starting from the Meb platform of the Volkswagen group. Long 4.588 mm, is characterized by a streamlined body design. At the front we find a bonnet with two large ribs, full-LED light clusters and a large grille with the brand logo in the centre. Laterally, the body of the Q4 has a smooth surface and a roofline which, unlike the Sportback version, does not slope down in the area of ​​the third pillar. Thanks to a step of 2.764 mm, the interior space can comfortably accommodate five people. The horizontally developed dashboard features a 10.25-inch digital dashboard and an 11.6-inch touch display. The leather seats have been designed to ensure a high level of comfort. The front seats are characterized by electronic adjustment in height and fore/aft and the optional heating. Rear passengers can face long journeys in full comfort thanks to the excellent upholstery of the sofa. The luggage compartment capacity stands at 520 liters. The Audi Q4 is available with three electric motors.

40 e-tron is equipped with a 150 kW motor, combined with a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 76,6 kWh . With this engine, the Q4 delivers a torque of 310 Nm and reaches a maximum speed limited to 160 km/h. Traction is exclusively rear. It takes seven and a half hours to recharge the battery from 0-100% with AC current. The recharge time to reach 80% at maximum HPC capacity is 29 minutes. For the 150 kW engine, Audi declares a consumption of 16.8 kWh/100 km (Wltp) and an autonomy between 450–527 km .

is equipped with a 150 kW motor, combined with a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of . With this engine, the Q4 delivers a torque of 310 Nm and reaches a maximum speed limited to 160 km/h. Traction is exclusively rear. It takes seven and a half hours to recharge the battery from 0-100% with AC current. The recharge time to reach 80% at maximum HPC capacity is 29 minutes. For the 150 kW engine, Audi declares a consumption of 16.8 kWh/100 km (Wltp) and an autonomy between . 45 e-tron mounts an electric unit from 195 kW combined with a Li-ion battery with a net capacity of 76,6 kWh . This power unit delivers a torque of 425 Nm and is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive. Battery recharging times are similar to the 40 e-tron engine. For the 45 e-tron powerunit, Audi declares a consumption of 17.1–20.1 kWh/100 km (Wltp) and a range between 436–512 km.

it is the most powerful engine in the range. The peculiarity of this power unit is attributable to the presence of an 80 kW asynchronous electric motor at the front and a second one at 150 kW at the rear. The system power is 220 kW, the torque reaches 460 Nm, while the traction is integral. Top speed is limited to 180 km/k, while 0-100 takes 6.2 seconds. It takes 38 minutes to recharge the battery to 80% in alternating current at 125 kW, while it takes 7 and a half hours in alternating current with power up to 11 kW. For the 50 e-tron, Audi declares a consumption of 17.7–20.1 kWh/100 km (Wltp), while the operating range is between 434–497 km.

Audi Q4 50 Sportback quattro is the SUV-Coupé of the House with the Four Rings. Developed from the Meb platform of the Volkswagen group, it differs from the Q4 model due to the different line of the bodywork. Long 4.588 mm, the SUV-Coupé is distinguished by a sloping tail, which leads to a rear characterized by a large spoiler and a light unit that runs along the tailgate. This particular line of the bodywork guarantees an excellent aerodynamic penetration coefficient of 0.27. The interiors are identical to the Q4 model, as are the habitability and engines.

The RS e-tron GT represents the pinnacle of Audi innovation in the electric super sports car segment. A car with high performance thanks to the permanent magnet synchronous motor 440 kW and a pair of 830 Nm. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, while acceleration from 0-100 takes 3.3 seconds. The lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 93,4 kWhpresupposes an autonomy between i 469–495 km. The interiors are made with the highest quality materials, the leather of the seats alternates with soft-touch materials that give the driver and passengers excellent tactile and visual feedback. The dashboard stands out for its high technology, attributable to the Mmi plus navigation system with Mmi touch, easy to use and extremely quick in responding to the pilot’s commands.

La gamma RS — With the Audi Driving Experience program it is possible to test part of the RS range including the following models: RS3, RS4, RS6, RSQ3, RSQ8.

Audi RS3 is the "extreme" version of the sedan of the Four Rings. Longer, wider and lower than the traditional A3, it has important design differences. At the front, the size of the air intakes has been enlarged and aerodynamic details have been added. At the rear we find a large extractor and two circular-shaped exhausts. Under the bonnet Audi has installed a 2.5-liter turbo capable of delivering 400 HP and 500 Nm of torque, combined with a 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The performance of this engine allows the RS3 to reach a top speed of 280 km/h and accelerate from 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.

RS Q3 is the sports version of the C-Suv Q3. In Italy it is sold with the 2.5-litre engine, capable of delivering 400 HP and expressing a torque of 480 Nm. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, while 0-100 takes 4.5 seconds.

RS Q8 is the super sports model of the Q8 range. The engine is a 4-litre V8 Tsi with 600 HP and 800 Nm of torque, combined with all-wheel drive and tiptronic gearbox.

The Audi RS4 is the super sports model of the A4 station wagon. Under the bonnet is a 2.9-litre twin-turbo TFSI V6 engine which releases 450 HP (331 kW) of power and a maximum torque of 600 Nm. The maximum speed is 290 km/h, while the range is 0-100 km. it happens in 3.9 seconds.

The Audi RS6 Avant is equipped with a 48-Volt mild hybrid biturbo 4-litre V8 engine, capable of delivering 600 HP and 800 Nm of torque. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, while 0-100 acceleration is covered in 3.6 seconds.

La gamma Suv: Q5, Q7 e Q8 — Q5 is the premium D-segment SUV from the Ingolstadt-based company, developed on the modular Audi Mlp (Modular Longitudinal Platform) platform. Long 4.682 mm, is characterized by a refined design with sinuous lines without edges. At the front, the large-surface bonnet is combined with a large single-frame grille with the logo of the House of the Four Rings in the centre. The thinner design of the Matrix Led light clusters give the front end a sporty design. The sides of the Q5 are characterized by wide wheel arches and a high roof arch, to the benefit of internal space for passengers and luggage. The rear features a small spoiler, a wide-opening tailgate and light clusters equipped with OLED technology.

The interiors are made with high quality materials, alternating leather for the seats with soft-touch inserts. The dashboard is characterized by a high technological level, attributable to the module infotainment 10.1-inch Mib 3 and 12.3-inch digital dashboard. Speaking of habitability, thanks to a step of 2.730 mm, the interior space is very good for five people. The leather seats have been designed to guarantee a high level of comfort, a perception supported by the seat heating that can be activated by a touch button located under the screen of theinfotainment. During the test, the excellent comfort of the front seats was appreciated, especially that of the driver, electronically adjustable in height and longitudinally. Accessibility to the rear bench seat is extensive, thanks to the high roofline and wide-opening doors, allowing rear passengers to get in and out of the car with ease. The trunk, thanks to the presence of the sliding rear seats, varies the capacity from 520 to 610 liters.

The Audi Q5 is available with three engines: mild-hybrid (Mhev) petrol, mild-hybrid diesel and plug-in hybrid, which can be combined with front-wheel or all-wheel drive respectively. The German SUV is available with two Mhev petrol engines. The first is a 2.0 with 204 HP and 320 Nm of torque, combined with a 48-volt electric unit. For this engine Audi declares a consumption between 7,7-8,7 l/100 km (Wltp). The second mild-hybrid engine is a 1,984 cc engine with 265 HP and 370 Nm of torque, connected to a small 48-volt electric unit. For this unit, the average consumption is equal to 8.4-9.2 l/100 km (Wltp). The Audi Q5 has three diesel mild-hybrid units. The first combines a 163 HP and 370 Nm torque 2.0 with a 48 Volt electric motor. Consumption is attested to 5,6-6,2 l/100km (Wltp). The second mild-hybrid diesel unit is a 2.0 with 204 HP and 400 Nm of torque, combined with a 48 Volt unit. For this engine the fuel consumption is 6,3-6,9 l/100 km (Wltp). The last of the three Mhev diesel units is a 2,967 cc engine with 286 HP and 620 Nm torque. Audi declares fuel consumption between 8,3.8,8 l /100 km (Wltp). The Audi Q5 can also be purchased with a sophisticated plug-in hybrid unit available in two power steps. The first provides 299 HP and 450 Nm of torque. The second variant with 367 HP and 500 Nm.

Q7 is the E-segment premium SUV from the Ingolstadt-based company. 5,063 mm long, it is characterized by a design with sinuous lines. At the front we find a large bonnet with Matrix LED light clusters and a large grille with the brand logo in the center. The interiors are made with the highest quality materials. The dashboard is distinguished by the high level of technology, attributable to the presence of the digital dashboard and two screens, respectively dedicated toinfotainment and air conditioning management. The habitability of Q7, thanks to a wheelbase of 2.994 mm, is first-class, guaranteeing optimal comfort for five people. The front seats are both electronically adjustable and can be heated with the help of a special button located in the instrument panel dedicated to climate control. The rear passengers, thanks to the sliding leather sofa and the air conditioning vents, can easily tackle long journeys. Cargo capacity reaches 865 liters. The Q7 is available with both mild-hybrid diesel and petrol engines, as well as plug-in hybrids.

Q8 is Audi’s E-segment SUV-Coupé. Long 4.986 mm was developed by the Ingolstadt engineers starting from the Mlb platform. The distinctive trait of this car is the Coupé design, mostly attributable to the descending line of the roof, which leads to a massive rear consisting of a large spoiler and rear window, full-LED light clusters and a large tailgate. The interiors are built with the same care as Q7. The step of 2.995 mm it guarantees plenty of interior space for five people, while the load capacity stands at 605 litres. The Q8 is available with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel engines.