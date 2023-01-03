Home Sports Audi remains in command, Sainz leader after two stages – Video Gazzetta.it
Audi remains in command after the second stage of the Dakar. Carlos Sainz finished the special from the Sea Camp to Alula in third position, giving five minutes to the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah but maintaining a two-minute lead in the general classification. The Dutchman Erik van Loon took second position of the day, while some announced protagonists such as Sébastien Loeb and the other Audi drivers lost a lot of time. Stéphane Peterhansel is eighth overall at 36 minutes, while Mattias Ekstrom is fifteenth at 48 minutes. The third stage will take the riders from Alula to Ha’il, with another 447 timed km.
