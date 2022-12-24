From Trentino Massimo Faraò, marketing director of Audi Italia, relaunches the next challenges that will involve the house with the four rings. “2050 target for the electric range”

The ten-year partnership between Audi and Madonna di Campiglio will have new chapters. On the occasion of the night of the 3Tre, the suggestive men’s slalom stage of the Audi Fis Ski World Cup, in fact, Massimo Faraò, marketing director of Audi Italia, Tullio Serafini, president of Apt of Madonna di Campiglio, and Matteo Bonapace, general manager of Apt Madonna of Campiglio, confirmed the continuation of a long-lasting partnership aimed mainly at environmental sustainability.

sustainability and the environment at the centre — "The tenth year of relationship with the Madonna di Campiglio area is not a coincidence but it is the search to associate ourselves by affinity with something that represents the content, the value and the relationship that in some way bears witness to the directions and addresses that the brand has given itself" underlined Massimo Faraò. The trip to Trentino Alto Adige also represents an opportunity for the German company to relaunch the issues of environmental sustainability, territorial defense and the importance of visiting a mountain area. "Sustainability – continued Faraò – together with digitization, represents one of the assets within which the brand is orienting itself. And this necessarily passes through an important process of electrification of the range. This step will be taken through an introduction of models hybrid and other fully electric. Already in our current offer, moreover, the diesel and petrol models are being joined by numerous fully electric or hybrid models with the combination of electric and petrol. This will gradually become more and more true, we have just opened orders for the new Q8 e-tron, the latest model in the range that we will introduce, and the Q6 will also arrive by the end of next year".

carbon free establishments — And it is precisely from Madonna di Campiglio that Audi has decided to chart its course towards the future. "This is just a piece of the idea of ​​sustainability, and of the approach aimed at guaranteeing zero impact, that the company has adopted for the medium and long term – added the marketing director of Audi Italia -. Parallel to everything this, in fact, our factories and all the industrial processes that link production to the market have in turn developed everything needed to direct zero impact production. Brussels where the brand new Q8s are produced, are currently carbon free: it is the combination between the product that goes into the hands of our customers and everything upstream, which cannot be seen but which in the wider circle represents an aspect very important". Looking at fully electric cars, however, the impression is that nowadays there are some sore points. "The two main reasons for refusing an electric car are the availability of infrastructure in the area and the autonomy of the cars – explains Faraò -. We are working on both tracks. Model after model, the autonomy we make available customer demand is constantly increasing, just as the technology on board the cars is becoming ever more sophisticated. At the infrastructural level, however, the entire Volkswagen group, of which we are part, is working to facilitate the system". In particular, the German group has signed a joint venture (as part of the Ewiva project) with Enel X to support the spread of electric mobility in Italy.