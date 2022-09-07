Home Sports Audiogol podcast: protagonists Allegri, Inzaghi and Gasperini
Audiogol podcast: protagonists Allegri, Inzaghi and Gasperini

by admin
The own goals are in great shape and after five days of Serie A and the sixth that is approaching, they analyze the strategies of Allegri, Inzaghi and Gasperini in the fourth episode of the podcast “Audiogol”

From today the fourth episode of Audiogol is available, the podcast of the Gazzetta dello Sport conducted by the own goals. In this fourth episode the protagonists are Max Allegri, Simone Inzaghi and Gian Piero Gasperini. The Juventus coach explains why he is keeping De Sciglio at rest, Inzaghi is sorry for the derby with the nightmare Giroud and expresses all his concern in view of the match against Bayern Munich, the Coach of the Goddess does not send them to tell his detractors , obviously without any hard feelings. In this episode Don Fabio Capello also makes fleeting appearances on his Juventus past and the Turin President Urbano Cairo enjoying the good start of the season.

September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 19:32)

