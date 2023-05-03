Home » Auditorium half and half. Captain Slavia will experience a unique battle on Sparta
Auditorium half and half. Captain Slavia will experience a unique battle on Sparta

Sparta is home, but not really. Both rivals received tickets for the MOL Cup final in equal shares. Even experienced derby actors will experience a previously unknown constellation at Letná. “It’s definitely an advantage for us. We are happy that so many of our fans can come. To be honest, I was already thinking about how it would look with a half-and-half auditorium. So far, I have only played in front of the home fans at Letná. I believe that it will work in our favor, the fans will give us strength and we will use the advantages,” smiles Tomáš Holeš, captain of Slavia.

