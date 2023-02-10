The first NBA Augmented Reality game is born. So fans from all over the world can connect with each other

After the announcement made last summer, The NBA’s first officially licensed Augmented Reality game has been released.

NBA All Worldin collaboration with the video game manufacturer Niantictakes the fan experience of the most famous basketball league on the planet to the next level by creating an application that connects fans from all over the world.

Created along the lines of Pokémon Go, NBA All World allows users to explore the territory in search of possible activities to carry out to increase one’s level within the game. Through the augmented reality available on mobile devices, players can play basketball with the best basketball players, collect objects and coins scattered throughout the world to customize their avatar, challenge real players or players created by the game’s AI to accumulate points and climb the leaderboards, meet virtual versions of current and past NBA greats and sign them to play alongside you in the various All World tournaments that periodically take place in the game.

Releases and activations

To encourage not only participation in the game, but also to bring users closer to the sport being played, there will be more chances to witness and participate in the release of rare items or to meet the best players. Through the aggregation created by the application, NBA and Niantic aim to bring more users to meet and play basketball in the real world as well.

For the NBA, the release of this game represents another step towards the younger generation, with the involvement of partners such as Puma, Adidas and how many more will come in the future, to constantly renew the appeal of your sports product.

Monetization and attractiveness – How NBA engages its audience

Monetizing player assets is clearly a major component of the game through the ability for players to purchase items and avatar upgrades, but the primary goal for the NBA is to constantly appeal to new and increasingly diverse audiences. constant evolution.

