Rome, 7 August 2022 – Falling stars 2022 e night of San Lorenzo : ma Saturn it will be the true revelation of the August sky.
As pointed out by Italian Amateur Astronomers Union (Uai), the planet of the rings it is in fact located at the minimum distance from the Earth and the August 14 will reach the opposition to the Sun that is, it will be in the opposite point to the Sun with respect to the Earth.

Like every August, the traditional ones shooting stars of San Lorenzo they will bring millions of Italians to look up for a few hours towards the starry sky, a blockbuster show made possible by the impact of the earth’s atmosphere with the dust left by the passage of the comet Swift-Tuttle.

This year, however, the swarm of the Perseids, so called because the meteors all seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus, will be rather subdued a cause of the supermoon .

Superluna between 11 and 12 August

In the night between 11 and 12 August our satellite will be in fact at maximum brightness and will greatly reduce the chances of spotting the trails of shooting stars.

The show of Saturn

But the lord of the rings, the second largest planet of the Solar System which in these days will be at the minimum distance from Earth and will offer itself for spectacular nights of observation (even very simple equipment is enough to be able to see the rings). It will be very easy to identify it right on the night of the full moon, when the two will be very close to each other in the sky (prospectively). Finally, after months on the run, the other giant, Jupiter, will also return to appear in the night sky at simpler times for observers, moving into the constellation of Whale.

