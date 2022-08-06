Bologna, 3 August 2022 – August: sea, holidays, relaxation. And lots and lots of sport. The highlight month of summer will bring with it one long list of unmissable events for every enthusiast: from A league accompanied by all the foreign European football championships, to the MotoGp the European Athletics and Swimming Championships eh Volleyball World Cup ; the Formula 1 he takes a break, but the motorsport competition par excellence will also be back on track in the last weekend of the month. Let’s analyze together all the dates and the athletes who will be engaged.

Football: Serie A is back

The 2022/2023 season of the Italian football league, the A league , this year will start earlier than usual. Already the August 13 in fact, there will be the early advances of the season thanks to the World Cup in Qatar which will be held in the winter and will interrupt the competition between November and January . The first to take the field will be the Italian Champions of Milan , who will challenge Udinese at the San Siro. To close the first day, in the evening of mid-August we will be hungry Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri, who will return to hunt for the Scudetto . In addition to Serie A, the other leagues scattered around Europe will also begin. There Premier League English, the Bundesliga German and the Ligue 1 French left already on August 5, while the Liga Spain will open on the 12th, on the same weekend as the championship of the Bel Paese.

Motorsport: MotoGp e Formula 1

The MotoGp finally back on track after the July break. Sunday 7th August it will run on British Grand Prix con Marc Marquez who could get back on the saddle at Silverstone. Fabio Quarterly will try to defend the first place in the standings World from the assaults of Aleix Espargaro , from which it has a gap of only 21 points. Italians Bagnaia e Bastianini they will try to achieve positive results immediately, in the hope of reopening the games for the world title with nine races to go.

The Formula 1 it just stopped after Hungarian Grand Prix which has brought with it several negative aftermaths in the house Ferrari . The ground-effect single-seaters will be back on track, however, as early as August 28 with the Belgian Grand Prix in the breathtaking circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, in one of the most exciting events of the season. Le Rosse di Maranello will seek a desperate comeback against Red Bull and Max Verstappen, 80 points in the drivers’ standings from Charles Leclerc .

European Athletics Championships

Another important event awaits the world of athletics. After i Eugene World Cup the date to be fixed on the calendar is that of August 15 when will the Europeans . Many Italian athletes called by the director Antonio Tower : 101 will leave for Munich, in Germania , where the continental review will be held. The most anticipated star is obviously the Olympic 100-meter champion, Marcell Jacobs , who is trying to recover from the injury that forced him to retire in the United States. Gianmarco is also on the list Let’s go for the high jump, Massimo Tent for the men’s march, Elena Vallortigara for the women’s high jump, the Olympic champions of the 4×100 relay in Tokyo Filippo A cake Fabio Desalu and Lorenzo Patta and many others.

European swimming championships

L’ Italfondo wants to stock up on medals for European swimming championships . L’ Italia part between absolute favorites thanks to the amazing performances exhibited at the Budapest World Cup . It begins on 11 August and it will close on the 17th. The Azzurri will also compete at home, with the event taking place in Roma , at the Foro Italico. The team is probably there best in history : Gregorio Paltrinieri Thomas Ceccon Benedetta Pilate Nicolo Martinenghi and Simona Quadarella are those who have already brought home medals from the World Cup. The goal is the most important of all: to finish at the top of the medal table.

Volleyball World Cup

The great performances obtained by the women’s volleyball team in recent months will certainly push the men’s one too. THE Volleyball World Cup 2022 they will compete from 26 August in a traveling edition that I will play in Poland e Slovenia . He CT Fefe From George has chosen to exclude Ivan from the squad list Zaytsev so the stars of the team will be Roman e Pins . The main spikers will be Alessandro Michieletto Daniele Street and Mattia Bottolo which will have to assert themselves in the most important competition of the year.

