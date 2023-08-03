Augustin Auzmendi Shines with Hat-trick as Motagua Dominates Verdes FC in Central American Cup

Title: Agustín Auzmendi Shines as Motagua Secures Convincing 5-0 Victory in Central American Cup Opener

Date: August 2, 2023

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Agustín Auzmendi proved his worth as Motagua’s latest signing by scoring a stunning hat-trick, leading his team to a resounding 5-0 victory over Verdes FC of Belize. The match, which marked Motagua’s debut in the Central American Cup, took place at the FFB Stadium in Belmopán.

From the moment the whistle blew, Auzmendi took center stage, showcasing his exceptional talent and delivering results. His first opportunity came at minute five, as he connected with a header from a cross by Kevin Álvarez, only to be denied by the vigilant Verdes FC goalkeeper, Nahuel Paz.

The locals, Verdes FC, also had their share of chances, with Edwin Villeda’s attempt hitting the hands of Motagua’s goalkeeper, Rougier, after an impressive cut past Yeison Mejía at the 21-minute mark.

However, it was Auzmendi who truly stole the show. At the 42-minute mark, a clear foul against him led to Marco Zavala grabbing the Argentine, causing him to tumble to the ground. Ever composed, Auzmendi stepped up to take the free-kick and converted it with great precision, securing Motagua’s first goal of the match.

The second half saw Auzmendi’s dominance continue. Just two minutes in, he anticipated the defense, receiving a cross from the left and coolly finishing past the advancing goalkeeper to extend Motagua’s lead to 2-0.

Auzmendi completed his hat-trick at the 56-minute mark, rising above the defense to head in an excellent cross from Riky Zapata. The stunning display of skill further solidified his impact on the match and demonstrated why Motagua invested heavily in his signing.

Iván López added to the scoreline at the 78-minute mark, netting Motagua’s fourth goal, while Carlos Mejía sealed the 5-0 victory at the 85-minute mark.

With this commanding win, Motagua currently sits at the top of Group D in the Central American Cup, ahead of Alajuelense, who secured a 1-0 victory over Potros.

Match Details:

– Result: Verdes FC 0-5 Motagua.

– Matchday 1: Central American Cup 2023.

– Goal Scorers: Motagua – Augustin Auzmendi (44′, 47′, and 56′), Iván López (78′), and Carlos Mejia (85′).

This impressive victory serves as a promising start to Motagua’s campaign and highlights the potential impact of their latest signing, Agustín Auzmendi, in the upcoming matches of the Central American Cup.

