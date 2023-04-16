Home » Aurelio De Laurentiis poses with the ultras after the decision on the stock: “We are Naples”
Aurelio De Laurentiis poses with the ultras after the decision on the stock: "We are Naples"

Aurelio De Laurentiis poses with the ultras after the decision on the stock: “We are Naples”

Not even the time to be assigned there buffer stock for clutches with a part of organized cheering, which between Aurelio De Laurentiis they ultras of the Napoli peace breaks out. The president of the Neapolitan club posted one on his social networks Photo with representatives of the two curve of the Maradona stadium. “Naples is us. President and fans united to win”, was his message accompanying the shot in which the lawyer who allegedly brought the two parties closer also appears.

All in view of the match against Verona and the return of the quarters of Champions against the Milanin which the team of Luciano Spalletti must replace the 1-0 remedied at San Siro. Two fundamental matches for the Napoli season. The first to get even closer to conquering the third championship and the second to continue to cultivate the dream of reaching the finale of Istanbul after entering for the first time among the 8 big d’Europa.

Only Friday night the prefecture of the Campania capital had decided to assign the escort to De Laurentiis following the tensions with a part of the Neapolitan ultras. In the last league game at home, against Milan, the fans were in silence to protest against the ticket prices of the curves and the rigid application of the measures on the banners not flags to bring into the stadium.

