Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Naples, is having “a bad time with Rudi Garcia”

Rudi Garcia lasted eight days at the head of Naples before being heckled by the club’s sulphurous owner. Angry after the home setback against Fiorentina (1-3) on Sunday, Aurelio De Laurentiis issued a warning to the French coach. “With him (Rudi Garcia), I’m having a bad time. I am an entrepreneur, I have a duty to take an interest in my business. I will make the right decisions when the time comes. You should always take the time to think. Any hasty decision is bad,” said the president of Napoli during a round table organized by a university in Rome.

The former OM and OL coach nevertheless took the lead on Sunday evening, after the second defeat this season for the reigning Italian champion. “We must not be too hard on the players, I am also responsible for this defeat,” he conceded as a mea culpa, at the microphone of the DAZN platform. “We lost a great opportunity to stay in the top 4 and solidify 3rd place, we must quickly regain,” added the 59-year-old technician, whose team only occupies 5th place in Serie A.

Two days after this defeat, its president was not kind to him, casting a shadow over the future of the technician at the club: “When you take a coach who no longer knows Italian football (Garcia coached AS Rome between 2013-2016), maybe he is having difficulties, but it could have happened to someone else,” pointed out the film producer.

