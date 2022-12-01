Australia coach Graham Arnold took an unusual step after the victory over Denmark (1:0) which allowed the “kangaroos” to enter the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. The coach has forbidden players to celebrate this result on social networks. “I don’t want holidays or socials, I just want them to rest. I also said it after Tunisia. I had great confidence, we worked hard. These guys come here with a great attitude. We’ve been working on it for four or four and a half years, and all the faith and energy and focus there is, was visible in their eyes tonight,” Arnold said. Australia reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the second time in history .