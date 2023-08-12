Australia live: follow the quarter-final of Les Bleues in the Women’s World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the quarter-final of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup. Les Bleues face the Australians on Saturday August 12, in the host country of the competition. Hervé Renard’s players are only one victory away from their goal, the last four.

What is it about ? From the first real shock of the players of Hervé Renard, who challenge the Australians in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Since their reference match against the Seleçao, the Tricolores have rubbed shoulders with two weaker opponents, Panama (6-3) then Morocco (4-0).

Or ? At Lang Park in Brisbane, in front of 50,000 Aussie fans.

At what time ? At 9 a.m. (Paris time).

On which channel ? M6.

Qui live ? Valentin Baudry and Louise Le Borgne from the Austerlitz kop, with Anthony Hernandez, on the ground, in Brisbane.

Who arbitrates? Chilean Maria Carvajal.

The composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – De Almeida, Lakrar, W. Renard (cap.), Karchaoui – Dali, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha – Diani, Le Summer.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Arnold – Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley – Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Van Egmond – Foord, Fowler, Raso

Coach: Tony Gustavsson.

