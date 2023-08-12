Home » Australia live: follow the quarter-final of Les Bleues in the Women’s World Cup
Australia live: follow the quarter-final of Les Bleues in the Women's World Cup

Australia live: follow the quarter-final of Les Bleues in the Women's World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the quarter-final of the French women’s football team at the 2023 World Cup. Les Bleues face the Australians on Saturday August 12, in the host country of the competition. Hervé Renard’s players are only one victory away from their goal, the last four.

What is it about ? From the first real shock of the players of Hervé Renard, who challenge the Australians in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Since their reference match against the Seleçao, the Tricolores have rubbed shoulders with two weaker opponents, Panama (6-3) then Morocco (4-0).

Or ? At Lang Park in Brisbane, in front of 50,000 Aussie fans.

At what time ? At 9 a.m. (Paris time).

On which channel ? M6.

Qui live ? Valentin Baudry and Louise Le Borgne from the Austerlitz kop, with Anthony Hernandez, on the ground, in Brisbane.

Who arbitrates? Chilean Maria Carvajal.

The composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – De Almeida, Lakrar, W. Renard (cap.), Karchaoui – Dali, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha – Diani, Le Summer.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Arnold – Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley – Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Van Egmond – Foord, Fowler, Raso

Coach: Tony Gustavsson.

With “Barbie”, Greta Gerwig enters the very masculine club of films that have grossed over 1 billion dollars

A little reading while you wait:

Les Bleues do not want to be the new victims of a “slightly crazy World Cup”

The odyssey of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, fighter and goalkeeper of Les Bleues

The Australian peregrinations of the Blues

See also  Jankovic: 95% of the national football team comes with ambition and will be dominated by me

World Cup 2023: the Americans, double title holders, eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16

The 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: matches and which channel to watch them on

Request the program: the next direct sports of the “World

