Australia met the Czech Republic in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic. In the first inning Australia’s Alex Hall hit a solo home run. The Czech Republic responded in the bottom of the third, Eric Sogard singled on a ground ball to center field plating Petr Zyma. Australia took back the lead in the seventh, Logan Wade crushed a 2 RBI double for a 3-1 lead. They extended the lead in the eighth inning, scoring three runs off a triple and a single for a 6-1 lead. In the bottom half of the frame Marek Chlup hit a 2 RBI single to cut into the deficit 6-3. In the top of the ninth inning Australia tacked on two more runs bringing the score to 8-3. Australia won 8-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals.
2 HOURS AGO・MLB・3:03
