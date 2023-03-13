Australia vs Czech Republic Highlights | 2023 <a data-ail="776753" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Baseball Classic | FOX <a data-ail="776753" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >Sports</a>

sports/1280/720/play-6444faaa80000ae–australia_thumb_1678688390918.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1280/720/play-6444faaa80000ae–australia_thumb_1678688390918.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1280/720/play-6444faaa80000ae–australia_thumb_1678688390918.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> See also Inter, Gosens: "Bayer Leverkusen? I said no" Australia met the Czech Republic in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic. In the first inning Australia’s Alex Hall hit a solo home run. The Czech Republic responded in the bottom of the third, Eric Sogard singled on a ground ball to center field plating Petr Zyma. Australia took back the lead in the seventh, Logan Wade crushed a 2 RBI double for a 3-1 lead. They extended the lead in the eighth inning, scoring three runs off a triple and a single for a 6-1 lead. In the bottom half of the frame Marek Chlup hit a 2 RBI single to cut into the deficit 6-3. In the top of the ninth inning Australia tacked on two more runs bringing the score to 8-3. Australia won 8-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

