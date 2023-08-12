Home » Australia vs. France live updates: Women’s World Cup 2023 top plays
Sports

Australia vs. France live updates: Women’s World Cup 2023 top plays

by admin
Australia vs. France live updates: Women’s World Cup 2023 top plays

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a quarterfinal matchup between tournament co-host Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia and France checked in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Australia looks to continue a very strong World Cup showing in front of its home fans. The Matildas have star striker and captain Sam Kerr back and are hoping they can reintegrate her smoothly without halting the momentum they’ve created in her absence.

Australia vs. France Preview: Sam Kerr not in Starting XI

On the other side, Wendie Renard and Les Bleues look to build off a dominant showing thus far that has them looking like one of the tournament favorites.

Saturday’s tilt features a lot of star power, including three Golden Boot favorites — France forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Eugenie Le Sommer, along with Australia forward Hayley Raso. What’s more, Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and France goalie Pauline Peyraud-Magnin are on the short list for this year’s Golden Glove award.

Follow our live coverage below!

Australia vs. France

FIRST HALF

12′: Near miss as France keeps knocking early

8′: Early chance for Kadidiatou Diani and France

1′: Underway in front of a passionate home crowd!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Australia vs. France keys to victory | World Cup NOW

Starting lineups

Australia’s star striker Kerr is once again out of the starting XI, but is expected to play Saturday. A calf injury has held Kerr to just 10 total minutes in the World Cup thus far, all of which came in Australia’s most recent win over Denmark in the round of 16.

See also  Delirium Rome, 100 thousand fans in celebration

France, meanwhile, will have to stop Kerr and Raso without defender Ève Périsset, at least at first. Périsset is out of the starting XI for Les Bleues.

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia France

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

So in the fifth match, Messi scored, helping...

Stroke, heart attack, serious trauma or street births…...

how far have they gone in previous editions?

Even without Balogun, Reims has more strings to...

Messi fired again and scored for the eighth...

Chris Sale Returns Strong as Red Sox Defeat...

La Liga: A new era for Xavi’s Barcelona...

Scores of the third round from 5 p.m

England v Wales: Match preview, team news &...

Cristian Totti greets Roma: the farewell message is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy