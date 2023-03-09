Australia and Korea faced off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Australia took the first lead of the game in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from Logan Wade. Korea took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 5th with a three-run homer from Euiji Yang to make it 3-2. Korea added to their lead in the 6th inning thanks to ByungHo Park who hit an RBI double. Australia took back the lead in the 7th after Robbie Glendinning crushed a 3-run jack. Australia took a commanding lead in the 8th inning hitting another 3-run blast coming off the bat of Robbie Perkins. Trailing 8-4 heading into the bottom of the 8th Korea staged a comeback. Korea plated 3 runs but came up short 8-7 to Australia.



A FEW SECONDS AGO・MLB・3:00