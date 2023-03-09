Home Sports Australia vs. Korea Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic
Sports

Australia vs. Korea Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

by admin
Australia vs. Korea Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

Australia and Korea faced off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Australia took the first lead of the game in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from Logan Wade. Korea took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 5th with a three-run homer from Euiji Yang to make it 3-2. Korea added to their lead in the 6th inning thanks to ByungHo Park who hit an RBI double. Australia took back the lead in the 7th after Robbie Glendinning crushed a 3-run jack. Australia took a commanding lead in the 8th inning hitting another 3-run blast coming off the bat of Robbie Perkins. Trailing 8-4 heading into the bottom of the 8th Korea staged a comeback. Korea plated 3 runs but came up short 8-7 to Australia.

A FEW SECONDS AGO・MLB・3:00

See also  Tile on Cagliari: positive Bellanova, Grassi and Lovato

You may also like

Camron Smith at Players Championship spectators

Trieste, stabs and wounds the ex on the...

The U20 national football team may defeat Kyrgyzstan...

Live ticker, live streams and schedule: This is...

NBA, New Orleans loses the pieces: the latest...

Football World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand...

Champions: Pioli, nothing is impossible in sport –...

From 4-player to 226-player football helps Daliangshan “Cloud...

The FIS President Eliasch seems to overestimate himself

Emma Raducanu ‘hopefully’ playing at Indian Wells despite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy