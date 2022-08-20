Original title: Australia will play against Sweden in preparation for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Xinhua News Agency, Canberra, August 20 (Reporter Yue Dongxing) The Australian Football Association announced on the 20th that in preparation for next year’s Women’s World Cup, it will invite the Olympic runner-up Sweden to visit in November this year to play a warm-up match with the Australian women’s football team.

As planned, the two sides will start a contest in Melbourne on November 12. At last year’s Tokyo Olympics, Sweden beat Australia 1-0 in the semi-finals to win the silver medal. At the European Championships last month, Sweden reached the semi-finals. Currently in the world rankings, the traditional powerhouse Sweden ranks third, and the Australian women’s football ranks 12th.

According to the Australian Football Association, as one of the hosts of next year’s World Cup, Australia attaches great importance to the preparation work. Before the start of the World Cup, the Australian women’s football team plans to use the six window periods of FIFA’s international competition day to arrange six national team training and warm-up opportunities to run in the strongest lineup as much as possible.

According to James Johnson, CEO of the Australian Football Association, most of the main Australian women’s football players play in European and American leagues, and some of them also play in clubs in the Swedish league. In addition, Melbourne, as one of the venues for next year’s World Cup, will host six matches, which will also provide the two teams with the opportunity to adapt to the venue.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. According to the schedule, the opener will be played in Auckland on July 20 and the final will be played in Sydney on August 20. A total of 64 events will be held in nine cities across Australia and New Zealand.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is the first time the tournament has been expanded to 32 teams. The Chinese women’s football team, which won the Asian Cup this year, has secured tickets to the World Cup. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

