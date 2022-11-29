The new season in women’s tennis should be very exciting. Probably, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open, will not be an exception. After the Australian Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis, the “reins of power” were taken over by the second racket of the world at that time, Iga Sventek from Poland. Will the young athlete be able to hold on to the leading position in the new season? Forecasts for the results of the season are offered by Mostbet uz.

Schwentek

World tennis leader Iga is ahead of Jaber in the rankings by a wide margin and has a strong season overall. The Polka have suffered only eight defeats so far this year. Shventek was able to add victories at tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami to her track record. Also successful were visits to Stuttgart, Rome, San Diego and Grand Slam events – Roland Garros, as well as the US Open. In addition, she reached the final in Ostrava, the semi-finals in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Gill

The representative of Tunisia is also having the best season of her career. Ons has made it to the finals this season in Charleston, Rome and the last two Grand Slams in the UK and the US. At the same time, Jaber boasts trophies at competitions in Berlin and Madrid. In addition, the African athlete has several quarter-finals in her luggage.

Pegula

An experienced American tennis player is currently in third position in the WTA classification. Jessica managed to get so high thanks to a stable game throughout the year. Pegula made it to the ¼ finals in Cincinnati, the Australian Open, US Open and Roland Garros, played in the semifinals of tournaments in Miami, San Diego, Toronto. Twice the Yankees played in the final, having failed in Madrid and won in Guadalajara.

Goff

The talented American athlete is in fourth place and is clearly not going to stop there. The biggest achievement in 2022 is the Roland Garros final. There were also semi-finals in Berlin and Adelaide. Corey has quarter-finals in Doha, San Jose, Toronto, the US Open, as well as San Diego and Guadalajara.

Sakkari

The Greek woman has the finals of St. Petersburg, Indian Wells, Parma, Guadalajara in her track record in 2022. Maria also went to the semi-finals of Berlin and Doha, and also played in the ¼ finals of Rome.

Garcia

The beginning of the season for an experienced Frenchwoman turned out to be difficult. In addition to the semi-final in Lyon, Caroline had nothing to boast of. But then, on the grass, Garcia won in Bad Homburg, then won in Warsaw, advanced to the semifinals at the US Open Major and in Lausanne. The 29-year-old tennis player achieved significant success in Cincinnati, winning all 8 matches, starting the tournament with qualification.

Sobolenko

Arina is a strong athlete, but extremely unstable. She successfully ran this campaign, but clearly expected more from herself. She has the finals of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Stuttgart, at the semi-final stage she stopped in Rome, Cincinnati and at the US Open in New York. It is possible to note the ¼ finals in San Jose, Doha and San Diego.

Kasatkina

Daria has improved in the game on fast courts. In the outgoing year, the Russian woman failed to win a single title on her favorite clay, being content with the ½ finals of Rome and Roland Garros. But at the same time, Kasatkina achieved two cups on hard: San Jose and Granby, and also got into the semifinals of Sydney and Melbourne Summer Set 2. The eighth racket of the world played in the quarterfinals of Berlin and Bad Homburg.

Kudermetova

Veronica made a breakthrough in the top 10 during this season. The beginning of the year was not bad for the Russians: the finals of Melbourne Summer Set 2 and Dubai. Vera then played in the Istanbul final. Kudermetova got into the semifinals of Tokyo, Monastir, San Jose and Hrtogenbosch. Also in the ¼ finals, the tennis player took place in Indian Wells, Roland Garros, Berlin, and Guadalajara.

Halep

The former leader of the women’s ranking for the season was won by Melbourne Summer, as well as Toronto. In addition, the Romanian successfully played at Wimbledon, Birmingham, Bad Homburg, Indian Wells, and Dubai, reaching the semi-finals. Well, Halep reached the quarterfinals in Madrid.

Possible contenders

In addition to the top ten players in the rating, we will single out those who can shoot. Collins is a finalist of last year’s tournament, a real fighter. It is also worth noting Osaka, which has already won in Melbourne. With optimal conditions, the Japanese woman has a chance to go far. Do not write off Victoria Azarenka, who seems to be experiencing a second youth, and Elena Rybakina, who won Wimbledon. Keys, Bencic and Badosa are clearly capable of adding and expressing themselves, these three athletes can fight any representative of the top 10.

Our forecast

The main favorite of the competition is Shventek. The Polish girl knows how to deal with emotions and plays well both in defense and in attack. At the moment, Iga surpasses all rivals in points earned by at least 2 times. She will be highly motivated. So far, the first racket of the world has not won in Melbourne and now is the very moment when the tennis player has every chance of winning the Aus Open.