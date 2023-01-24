Australian Open Comprehensive | Djokovic advances strongly to Zhang Shuai’s top 16

Xinhua News Agency, Melbourne, January 23. The 2023 Australian Open will start the eighth match day on the 23rd. Men’s singles No. 4 seed Djokovic beat local player De Minaur in straight sets. “Zhang Shuai lost 0:2 to former world No. 1 Pliskova and stopped in the fourth round.

Returning to the Australian Open, Djokovic, the nine-time champion of the tournament, went all the way through without encountering too many obstacles. He only lost one set in the previous three games. Facing the No. 22 seed De Minaur that day, Djokovic’s performance was still strong and he did not give his opponent any chance. He won 6:2, 6:1, 6:2 and entered the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 13th time. Djokovic’s opponent in the quarter-finals was No. 5 seed Rublev. The Russian player struggled to eliminate Lune and entered the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam for the seventh time in his career.

In addition, American player Paul eliminated No. 24 seed Agut and entered the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam for the first time. He will next face another American Shelton, who fought hard in five sets and defeated compatriot Wolff.

In the women’s singles, Zhang Shuai lost 0:6, 4:6 in the confrontation with the famous Czech player Pliskova. With Zhang Shuai out, the Chinese women’s tennis players also ended their journey in the Australian Open women’s singles this year. This is the first time in four years that Pliskova has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. She will face Linette. The Pole eliminated No. 4 seed Garcia that day. In the other two women’s singles competitions, Sabalenka and Vekic eliminated their opponents respectively and met in the quarter-finals.

On the same day, Yang Zhaoxuan and Zhan Haoqing defeated their opponents 6:3, 7:5 in the women’s doubles match and advanced to the quarter-finals. Yang Zhaoxuan set his best result in the Australian Open women’s doubles.