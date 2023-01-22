original title:

Australian Open Comprehensive: Djokovic continues his winning streak, Zhang Shuai enters the top 16 after 7 years

Xinhua News Agency, Melbourne, January 21. The 2023 Australian Open will continue on the 21st. Djokovic, the nine-time champion of the tournament, defeated his old rival Dimitrov in straight sets and won 24 consecutive Australian Open victories. “China’s Golden Flower” Zhang Shuai eliminated the American Wolinez on his birthday, and entered the top 16 of the Australian Open women’s singles after 2016.

In the last round, Djokovic, who fought with injuries, eliminated Kukaud 3:1 and advanced to the third round of the Australian Open for the 15th time in his career. Facing the Bulgarian Dimitrov that day, Djokovic broke serve as soon as he came up. The opponent broke back in the tenth game, and then the two entered the “tie-break”. Dimitrov took the lead, but Djokovic scored three points to win the first set.

In the next two sets, Djokovic won relatively easily, winning the game 6:3 and 6:4. In the round of 16, Djokovic will face the local player, No. 22 seed De Minaur, who also defeated the Frenchman Bonzi with a score of 3:0 on the same day.

After nearly 6 hours of hard work in the last round, Murray, who staged a major reversal, failed to move forward. The famous British player lost 1:3 to Spanish player Agut. In the other few games, No. 5 seed Lublev and No. 9 seed Rooney entered the round of 16 with a score of 3:0. The two will have a direct dialogue in the next round.

In the women’s singles field, Zhang Shuai played against qualifier Volinec on his 34th birthday. In the first set, Zhang Shuai took the lead in breaking serve, while Volinec had 4 double faults and more unforced errors in this set. Zhang Shuai broke serve again in the ninth game and easily won the first set 6:3. In the second set, Zhang Shuai broke serve twice again and won 6:2. Zhang Shuai’s opponent in the next round is Pliskova.

On the same day, Zhang Shuai also had a mixed doubles match with the Dutch male player Hase, and lost to a pair of host players 6:4, 6(6):7, 8:10, which was a pity.

In the other few games, No. 4 seed Garcia reversed and defeated Sigmund after losing a set first. Her next round opponent is Linette. No. 5 seed Sabalenka and No. 12 seed Bencic both defeated their opponents and will stage a direct confrontation in the round of 16.