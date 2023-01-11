Matteo Arnaldi, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi and Lucrezia Stefanini are in the decisive round of the Australian Open qualifiers, which are taking place on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. Arnaldi, n.134 Atp, took a big risk against the Australian Alex Bolt, n.630 in the ranking, who had to cancel a match-point in the tenth game of the second set before managing to win 5-7 7-5 6-4. The 21-year-old from Sanremo will play the qualification for his first main draw Grand Slam with another home tennis player, Max Purcell, n.204 Atp, never faced in his career. Fatal second round, however, for Gianluca Mager, Giulio Zeppieri (who missed three match-points in the decisive tie-break) and Francesco Passaro, 13th seed (beaten by Bellucci in the Italian derby). In the women’s draw, a good victory for Lucrezia Stefanini, n.141, who beat the Spanish Rebeka Masarova, n.94, back from the final in the WTA in Auckland. The 24-year-old from Carmignano will compete for a place in the main draw (which for her would be the first at Grand Slam level) with the American Sacha Vickery, n.204 in the ranking, never faced in her career.