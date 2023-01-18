Jannik Sinner hunts for the third round and is on the field at the John Cain Arena. The blue, in the second round of the Australian Open, faces the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry and is ahead 1-0 after closing the first set 6-3. There are no precedents between the 15th seeded South Tyrolean in the first Grand Slam of the season and the 79th South American in the ATP ranking. You play with the roof closed due to the rain unlike yesterday with Berrettini when the indoor was due to the heat. From 40-0 Sinner recovers 40-40, but in the end he lets go of the shots and brings home the 1-0. Etcheverry, a student of Berloq, serves well, albeit with a somewhat peculiar throw of the ball, almost behind the head, and holds his turn to serve. In the third game Jannik experiments with the second and scores the first double fault of the match but has no problems and takes the lead 2-1. In the sixth game Sinner begins to read the Argentine’s trajectories well, hits him with his accelerations and earns three break points, the first of the match. The first is enough for him to get on 4-2 and then 5-2 confirming the advantage with another game completely in control. Traveling like on the rails, Jannik who closes the first set 6-3 with 3 aces and 88% of points with the first.