Symptoms and hospitalization during the first set with Harris at the Australian Open. The exams averted serious problems for Tartarini, perhaps it was a severe panic attack

Shortly before Lorenzo Musetti’s match against Lloyd Harris, Simone Tartarini, the coach of the twenty-year-old from Carrara, accused of respiratory problems which got worse during the first set. Halfway through the first fraction, Tartarini was transported to the clinic for some checks which fortunately gave negative results. It would have been a strong panic attack, but after having had the results of the checks, the technician remained under observation. This is the reason for his absence in the player’s box, whose performance was most likely conditioned by the misadventure that occurred to Tartarini who has been training him since he was a child and who is like a second father to him. Musetti then lost the match in the fifth after a long marathon.

January 16th – 8.06pm

