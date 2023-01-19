On January 19, Beijing time, the Australian Open of the 2023 Tennis Grand Slam will enter the fourth day of competition. This match day will continue with the second round of men’s and women’s singles. Djokovic will face qualifier Kudla , Murray played against Australian player Kokkinakis, women’s singles No. 4 seed Garcia PK Fernandez, China Golden Flower Zhang Shuai will play for two consecutive days, and his opponent is Croatian star Martic.
Rod Laver Stadium
08:00 (5) Sabalenka VS Rodgers
Sabalenka once reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. After experiencing the double-fault dilemma last season, she has the momentum of returning to form this season. She defeated Martinkova in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open. In the second round, Sabalenka encountered American player Rodgers, who had twice reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam, and Sabalenka maintained a complete victory in the previous two matches.
09:30 (2) Rood vs Brooksby
Ruud, who had previously played in low-level competitions, ushered in a strong explosion last season. He won 51 games in a single season and reached the finals of the Masters for the first time in his career. After that, he reached the finals of the Grand Slam men’s singles twice, and broke into the year-end at the end of the season Final Championship. In the first round of the Australian Open, Rudd defeated Mahage 3-1, and his opponent in the second round was American player Brooksby.
11:30 (4) Garcia VS Fernandez
The famous French player Garcia previously ranked fourth in the world. After several seasons of downturn, he ushered in an explosion last season. Last season, he reached the finals 4 times in various competitions and won all championships, including the first finals championship in his career. In the second round of the Australian Open, Garcia encountered Canadian supernova Fernandez. The latter reached the final of the US Open in 2021. This is also the first time the two have played against each other.
16:00 (4) Djokovic VS Kucoud
Djokovic has a brilliant record at the Australian Open, and recently achieved three consecutive championships, but in 2022 he was unable to participate because of the vaccine crisis. This year’s Australian Open Djokovic played after two years. In the first round, he defeated Cavalles 3-0 and won his 22nd consecutive Australian Open. In the second round, his opponent was Kukaud, who advanced to the qualifying round. The latter has limited strength. It is difficult to pose a threat to Djokovic.
18:00 (2) Jabeur VS Wandrosova
Margaret Court Stadium
10:00 (16) Kontavit VS Linate
11:30 (12) Zverev Jr. VS Michael Moore
17:30 Murray VS Kokinakis
Kia Stadium
08:00 (11) Yang Zhaoxuan/Zhan Haoqing VS Kone/Stosur
Court 7
12:00 (23) Zhang Shuai VS Martic
China Golden Flower Zhang Shuai has been playing for consecutive days. Because the first round of the race was postponed due to rain, Zhang Shuaigang played the first round on the previous match day, and will continue to play in the second round on this match day. With his outstanding performance last season, Zhang Shuai tied for the best ranking in his career. He played as the No. 22 seed in this Australian Open. After defeating Teague in the first round, he will face Croatian player Martic in the second round. Strong performance, Zhang Shuai was at a disadvantage in the previous three matches with 1 win and 2 losses, but in the most recent match against the quarterfinals of the 2022 Tokyo Station, Zhang Shuai won in straight sets.
Court 8
09:30 Han Xinyun/Malozava VS Halikova/Sasnovic
Court 12
12:30 Zhulin/Blinkova VS Dollerhead/Kalinskaia
Court 13
14:00 Wang Xinyu/Uchijima Moexia VS Gibson/Olivia
