Australian Open on the 7th: Sviatek meets a strong enemy Zhu Lin and challenges Azarenka to the quarterfinals

On January 22, Beijing time, the 2023 Tennis Grand Slam Australian Open entered the seventh day of competition. On this match day, men’s and women’s singles will enter the fourth round of competition. In the men’s singles, Tsitsipas played against Sinner, and Korda PK Hulkacs was full of highlights. In the women’s singles, Sviatek faced Wimbledon champion Rebakina, and China‘s Jinhua Zhulin faced veteran Azarenka. Personal Grand Slam best record.

Rod Laver Stadium

09:30 (1) Sviatek VS (22) Rybakina

Polish rising star Sviatek rose strongly last season, hitting a record of 37 consecutive victories on the tour, winning two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and the US Open, firmly occupying the number one position in the world. This year’s Australian Open played as the number one seed, and won the first three rounds without losing a set. In the fourth round, Sviatek will face a strong opponent, the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles champion Rebakina, who won 2- 1 defeated the last runner-up Collins and reached the fourth round, which is already his best record at the Australian Open. The two have played against Sviatek once before and won. This time, Sviatek has more changes in the game and is more aggressive. However, Rebakina has excellent serve and strength. The world‘s No. 1 will Encountered severe challenges.

11:00 (10) Hurkage VS (29) Kodak

Polish rising star Hulkacs rose strongly as the Masters champion in 2021, and has since reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. In 2022, he has not had a great record. This year’s Australian Open has won consecutively against Martinez and Sonego. After defeating Shapovalov in the last round of five sets. In the fourth round, he encountered the 22-year-old American supernova Korda, who defeated the last runner-up Medvedev in straight sets in the last round. The two had played against each other once before, when Hulkac won in straight sets. Hulkac has a better serve, while Korda has more strength in long shots. This is a close contest.

16:00 (3) Tsitsipas vs (15) Sinner

Tsitsipas had the performance of reaching the French Open final, and also broke into the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Last season, he reached the final 4 times and won all of them. He easily advanced without losing a set in the first three rounds of this tournament. In the fourth round, he was challenged by the Italian rising star Sina. The latter reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam three times last season. The two have played against each other 5 times before, and Sisipas has a relatively large advantage with 4 wins and 1 loss. Now Sinner’s strength has improved significantly, and the gap between the two is very small. Sisipas is not sure of winning.

18:00 (24) Azarenka VS Zhu Lin

China‘s golden flower Zhu Lin has continuously refreshed her best record in personal Grand Slams at this Australian Open. She has stopped the first round of the Grand Slam seven times in a row before, and stopped the second round three times after passing the first round. This year’s Australian Open, Zhu Lin broke out strongly, winning consecutive victories over Marino, Tehman and Sakari, one opponent was stronger than the other, breaking into the top 16 and constantly refreshing her personal best record. In the fourth round, Zhu Lin met the veteran Azarenka, who is a two-time Grand Slam champion and a representative of today’s women’s tennis technical style. This year’s Australian Open has won two great players, Corning and Keith. Azarenka’s skills and experience undoubtedly occupy an overwhelming advantage, but as she ages, her mobility declines significantly. Zhu Lin has shown her advantage in long and multi-shot at this Australian Open. If she can bite the score tightly, she may still be upset.

Margaret Court Stadium

10:00 (7) Gauff VS (17) Ostapenko

12:30 (6) Aliasim VS Lechka

Court 3

08:00 (11) Yang Zhaoxuan/Zhan Haoqing VS Bukesha/Nimiya Makoto

