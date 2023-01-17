Australian Open: Shang Juncheng makes history, Zheng Qinwen advances easily 2023-01-17 14:30:19.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The first round of the 2023 Australian Open kicked off on the 16th. Six players from the Chinese team appeared on the day. Among them, the 17-year-old Shang Juncheng became the first male player from mainland China to advance to the second round of the Australian Open in the Open era. Zheng Qinwen relaxed Eliminate opponents and advance to the second round of women’s singles.

In the previous qualifying rounds, Shang completed consecutive eliminations of three opponents, including the Spanish veteran Verdasco, and entered the Grand Slam for the first time. Facing Germany’s Ott, who is ranked 74th in the world, in the first round of the main match, Shang Chengcheng played proactively and played two sets in a row. Although he regretted losing the “tie-break” in the third set, he broke serve in the twelfth game of the fourth set, and finally won 6:2, 6:4, 6:7 (2), 7:5. First Grand Slam win.

After the game, Shang Chengcheng said frankly that he was surprised to win the first Grand Slam victory so quickly. When talking about his opponent in the next game, the No. 16 seed and American player Tiaf, he said: “I and He has trained before, so he is very familiar with it, but I haven’t discussed his style of play with the coach yet, we will discuss it tomorrow when we have time, and watch his previous game video.”

Wu Yibing, another Chinese male player who participated in the competition that day, fought hard in five sets and lost to French player Mutai 4:6, 7:5, 2:6, 6:4, 5:7. Unfortunately, he stopped in the first round.

In women’s singles, Zheng Qinwen, the No. 29 seed in the tournament and the “Golden Flower of China” who broke into the top 16 at the French Open last year, won 11 games in a row in the opening game. two rounds.

This is Zheng Qinwen’s first Grand Slam appearance as a seed. For the Australian Open, Zheng Qinwen also put a little thought into the equipment. She specially pinned a “China blessing” on her bag, “Australian Open competition It coincides with the Chinese New Year, and I hope the word ‘Fu’ will bring me good luck!” Zheng Qinwen said.

Zhu Lin and Wang Xinyu also made a “good start”. Among them, Zhu Lin defeated Canadian player Marino 6:2, 6:4 and entered the second round of the Australian Open for the third time. Wang Xinyu eliminated the local wild card player Hunter with a big score of 2:0 and advanced for two consecutive years.

At the Rod Laver Stadium, facing the No. 6 seed and the Greek Sakkary, Yuan Yue failed to resist the opponent’s offensive and lost 1:6, 4:6, stopping the first round.

On the 17th, Zhang Zhizhen, Zhang Shuai and Wang Xiyu will make their debut in the first round of the Australian Open singles. Another Chinese player, Zheng Saisai, will withdraw from the Australian Open due to injury.