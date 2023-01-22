Jannik Sinner doesn’t even have the strength to speak during the sad rite of the post-defeat press conference. Little desire to speak for him who is not already too talkative and still seems immersed in the trance of the match. How many times will the images of that fifth set come back to him in which everything suddenly turned towards Tsitsipas: “Only a couple of errors, a few mistakes on easy balls and the game changed quite quickly. Then the My opponent started serving well again. That’s all. I can only say that it’s tough, very tough. I don’t even know what to say because I’ve just left the court.”

No tiredness

—

On a physical level he seemed quite fresh, in fact Jannik does not blame the athletic aspect of the match: “No, I was fine, I didn’t feel tired. I think above all he served well and then I made a couple of backhand mistakes. If I have to look for something positive, I can say that I made the shots wrong, but not the choices and I imagine I can still work on it. However, it was a very tight challenge.” To those who ask him how painful it is to have seen victory slip away: “I guess today we saw how close I came, right? Even the score says so. Like I said, it was just a couple of mistakes. Even in the first and second set, I think I made the right choices. It’s definitely a tough defeat. Now I’ll have to rethink everything and go back to training. But in these kinds of matches, it can go one way or the other. I had the momentum. I screwed up a bit. I was serving well. In the fifth set not so much…”.