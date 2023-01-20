Jannik Sinner is on the field in Melbourne to win a place in the round of 16: opposite is the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, fresh from the success in four sets against Harris. For Sinner, a match of greater difficulty than the two easy victories in the previous rounds, obtained without losing a set, against Edmund and Etcheverry. And another strong test by the South Tyrolean will be necessary, considering that in the event of a qualifying round he will most likely face Stefanos Tsitsipas (engaged against the Dutch Griekspoor). No distractions: the Australian Open, with the fall of several seeded players, is already proving that it won’t give anyone any discounts.