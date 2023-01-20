Home Sports Australian Open: Sinner-Fucsovics counts as qualification for the round of 16
Sports

Australian Open: Sinner-Fucsovics counts as qualification for the round of 16

by admin
Australian Open: Sinner-Fucsovics counts as qualification for the round of 16

The South Tyrolean faces the Hungarian, number 78 in the ranking: in case of qualification, a possible clash with Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner is on the field in Melbourne to win a place in the round of 16: opposite is the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, fresh from the success in four sets against Harris. For Sinner, a match of greater difficulty than the two easy victories in the previous rounds, obtained without losing a set, against Edmund and Etcheverry. And another strong test by the South Tyrolean will be necessary, considering that in the event of a qualifying round he will most likely face Stefanos Tsitsipas (engaged against the Dutch Griekspoor). No distractions: the Australian Open, with the fall of several seeded players, is already proving that it won’t give anyone any discounts.

January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 01:04)

© breaking latest news

See also  Wta Toronto: Halep-Haddad final -

You may also like

Capital gains, FIGC appeal: Juve and the other...

Dybala and Pellegrini from Maneskin for the launch...

Italian Cup, Juve-Monza, goals from Kean, Valoti and...

Wrc, Montecarlo Rally: results and standings after the...

Lazio-Bologna, Sarri to LSC: “I preferred Milan to...

Premier League: Crystal Palace draw with Manchester United...

When Sinner, Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Swiatek play: the...

Italian Super Cup-Gzeko Lautaro made a contribution, Inter...

Cesena, too beautiful to be a traffic warden?...

Italian Cup, Lazio-Bologna 1-0, goal by Felipe Anderson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy