The Greek overcomes the Russian 7-6 (2) 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-3 now awaits the winner between Djokovic and Paul. The title is also worth the world throne

Second Slam final, the first in Australia, a country that has elected its second home considering the large Greek community that lives in the state of Victoria and in Australia more generally. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Kharen Khachanov in four sets 7-6 (2) 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-3, will play on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena with a double goal: to win the first Grand Slam title of his career, and rise to number 1 in the world.

It’s Nole’s turn

Not an easy task if his rival, as is highly probable, will be Novak Djokovic, who now faces Tommy Paul at the central Melbourne. The two had already met for a Grand Slam trophy, at Roland Garros in 2021 (even if Nole had removed), with the Greek ahead for two sets and then sucked into the Serbian fury. He’ll have a second chance on Sunday and this is a different Tsitsipas, calmer, always powerful and fast as well as more experienced: “These are the moments you work hard for and work hard for all year” he said after the match. At stake is the top of the standings, should he lift the trophy: “In general, the finals have a particular flavour, a different meaning compared to the other matches – he continued -. Becoming number 1 in the world is the dream of when I was a child and this time I’m really close. I’m particularly happy that this opportunity comes here, in Australia, because this place has a special value for me. Let’s go all the way, guys!”.

