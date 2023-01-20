One of the most thunderous applause of the day the Margaret Court Area reserved for Cristina Bucsa, number 100 WTA, when she won the first and only game of her match. She almost looked like a miracle in a match which, in the end, Iga Swiatek won 6-0 6-1 in just 55 minutes.

Another demonstration of solidity of the number one in the world , which seems increasingly distant from the tiring debut against Jule Niemeier. For the Pole, however, now comes the most complicated test of the Australian Open: in the round of 16 she will find Elena Rybakina, champion of the last Wimbledon who beat her in an exhibition match less than a month ago, in Dubai. The last, and only, official match dates back to two years ago, won by the Polish in Ostrava.

THE OTHER BIG

—

Rybakina (n.25 Wta) comes to clash with the favorite after a much more demanding third round. On the Italian night, the Kazakh tennis player defeated the finalist of the last Australian Open, Danielle Collins (n.11), in three sets 6-2 5-7 6-2 after two hours and five minutes. Also thanks to eight aces and 33 winners, which condemn the American to lose almost half of her points in the standings: at the end of the tournament she will be 38th. Another American passes by, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who earned her place in week two without dropping a set. The latest victim was Marta Kostyuk, defeated 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour. An interesting duel is also looming for her in the round of 16: Barbora Krejcikova (n.23, ex n.2 in the world) will face her, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3. The other eighth that leaves us the day is the one between Jelena Ostapenko (17) and Coco Gauff (7). The first surpassed Kateryna Baindl (95), the second her compatriot Bernarda Pera (41). Gauff now travels to the perfect average of eight wins in eight matches in 2023, with 16 sets won and zero conceded to opponents.