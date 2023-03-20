Home Sports Austria: Altach sacks Miro Klose – Football
Sports

Austria: Altach sacks Miro Klose – Football

by admin
Austria: Altach sacks Miro Klose – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – Miro Klose, former striker of the German national team (with whom he won the 2014 World Cup) and of Lazio, is no longer the Altach coach. This was communicated by the company, currently in last place in the poule salvation of the Austrian championship. Signed last summer, Klose leaves Altach after scoring 17 points in 22 games in the regular season, which finished with 4 wins, 5 draws and 13 defeats. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy