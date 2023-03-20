news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – Miro Klose, former striker of the German national team (with whom he won the 2014 World Cup) and of Lazio, is no longer the Altach coach. This was communicated by the company, currently in last place in the poule salvation of the Austrian championship. Signed last summer, Klose leaves Altach after scoring 17 points in 22 games in the regular season, which finished with 4 wins, 5 draws and 13 defeats. (HANDLE).

