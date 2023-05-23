Home » Austria at the World Cup only in doubles
Austria’s table tennis is only represented in men’s and women’s doubles at the World Championships in Durban. After Amelie Solja lost the top seeded Chinese Sun Yingsha 0:4 (-4, -7, -3, -5) in singles on Monday, her compatriot Lin Gaoyuan (No. 8) won against Daniel Habesohn on Tuesday with 4: 0 (3, 7, 6, 4).

After that, Sofia Polcanova/Robert Gardos did not win a set in the mixed round of 16, losing to the Chinese Sun Yingsha/Wang Chuqin (1) 0:3 (-7, -6, -7). On Tuesday evening, Gardos/Habesohn and Polcanova will play in the round of 16 in doubles with Bernadette Szöcz from Romania. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday.

