Austria bezwingt Banja Luka – sport.ORF.at

Austria Wien is in the third round of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League. The Viennese defeated the Bosnian runners-up Borac Banja Luka 2-1 away on Thursday and thus sealed promotion after the 1-0 win in the first leg in Vienna a week ago.

The first half showed a similar picture as the first leg, with defensive Bosnians and Austrians struggling to create chances. When Zoran Kvrzic hit the bar from Banja Luka in the 40th minute, the “Veilchen” were also lucky. Jose Cortes then put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute, but the Viennese fought back.

Polster puts Austria in the lead (65th minute)

First, Andreas Gruber converted a Stangl pass from Manfred Fischer to make it 1:1 (52nd), then Manuel Polster followed up with a bone-dry shot in the penalty area under the bar to make it 2:1 (65th). With the overall score of 3:1, coach Michael Wimmer’s team qualified for the next round, in which duels with the winner of the game Legia Warsaw (POL) against Ordabasy (KAZ) await on August 10th and 17th.

