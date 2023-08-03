Home » Austria bezwingt Banja Luka – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Austria bezwingt Banja Luka – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Austria bezwingt Banja Luka – sport.ORF.at

Austria Wien is in the third round of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League. The Viennese defeated the Bosnian runners-up Borac Banja Luka 2-1 away on Thursday and thus sealed promotion after the 1-0 win in the first leg in Vienna a week ago.

The first half showed a similar picture as the first leg, with defensive Bosnians and Austrians struggling to create chances. When Zoran Kvrzic hit the bar from Banja Luka in the 40th minute, the “Veilchen” were also lucky. Jose Cortes then put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute, but the Viennese fought back.

Polster puts Austria in the lead (65th minute)

First, Andreas Gruber converted a Stangl pass from Manfred Fischer to make it 1:1 (52nd), then Manuel Polster followed up with a bone-dry shot in the penalty area under the bar to make it 2:1 (65th). With the overall score of 3:1, coach Michael Wimmer’s team qualified for the next round, in which duels with the winner of the game Legia Warsaw (POL) against Ordabasy (KAZ) await on August 10th and 17th.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Selvarega, back to the great: 330 at the post covid edition

You may also like

La 1 recovers one of its historical series...

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot signs for Asvel

French chess players denounce sexist and sexual violence

Rangers Move Martin Perez to Bullpen for Multi-Inning...

Jose Cifuentes: Rangers sign Ecuador midfielder from Los...

Trnava – Auda 4:1, Czech footballer Daniel helped...

Jac Morgan: Destiny calls for new Wales captain

Tennis: Thiem fights his way to the semi-finals...

Chinese College Athletes Demonstrate Outstanding Performance at the...

Dwight Howard sued for abuse and violence by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy