Austria brings long-time team player Schiechtl

Bundesliga club Wiener Austria signed the 64-time Austrian international Katharina Schiechtl on Wednesday. The 1.86 centimeter tall defensive player was last ten years with Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga, where her contract expired and was not renewed.

“The talks, the infrastructure and also the development that Austria would like to take in the future convinced me. I hope that I can help the young team with my experience, I would like to pass on my knowledge and support my colleagues on the pitch where possible,” said Schiechtl, who scored 2-0 against Northern Ireland at the 2022 European Championship and also at the sensational semi-final entry in 2017, quoted.

Austria’s head of sport Lisa Makas is very happy with the transfer of the 30-year-old: “I think that with the commitment of Kathi Schiechtl we have managed a bomb transfer. We’re getting a very experienced national player who has everything to make us more professional, better and stronger in every respect.”

