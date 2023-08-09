Austria by racing bike, the routes and climbs of Tyrol

A holiday in Austria by road bike it is one of the most exciting cycle tourism experiences that can be had e the routes and ascents of Tyrol they are among the most beautiful in Europe. The Austrian Alps close to Italy have roads and passes that offer definitive panoramas and are suitable for everyone, from cycling enthusiasts to those who come here for lighter excursions, whether by road bike, mountain bike or electric bike. In summer the possibilities are truly endless, from dirt roads for MTBs to harder and steeper passes for those with trained legs, or a well-assisted e-bike. Tyrol holds some records in terms of ascents, gradients and altitude of the roads to be covered on the pedals. From Ötztal, the valley of Sölden, to the road that from Kufstein above all to Innsbruckal Kitzbueheler Horn (the steepest road in all of Austria), the mountain region has something for everyone. In summer there are also many events and bike races of all kinds, some of which are very demanding. And the tourist board has developed and mapped 10 unmissable routes, named 10 Great Rides, which an enthusiast cannot miss. Furthermore, in the towns, where it is easy to find local people who also speak Italian, they are found rental services, bike and luggage transport and assistance very punctual, efficient and cheap. That is why Tyrol can be considered the paradise of racing bikes. Read on to find out about the most beautiful routes to take on a racing bike in Tyrol, and the information to do them.

Racing bike holidays in Austria on the roads of Tyrol

There are bike enthusiasts who do 40 km a day all on the flat. And then there are the real cyclists, those who invest every weekend of the season in the pedals of very expensive bicycles worthy of a professional, those who don’t eat a crumb more than what is needed for their performance and who dedicate their holidays to their passion: to them , they serve well maintained, safe, scenic roads and above all they serve many challenging climbs to challenge yourself with every day. The Tyrolean mountain roads are a paradise for road cyclists and cyclists racing bikepresent you with a variety of challenges with their record-breaking climbs.

The highest mountain pass in Austria

Tyrol in summer seems tailor-made for them: they are there all over the region more than 3,800 km of paved roads and cycle paths and footpaths ad hoc for racing bikes. For those who love the effort, there is a climb after every bend. The extreme is reached in the Ötztal, the valley of Sölden and the glaciers, well known by skiers. In these parts the cyclist can think of pedaling towards the blunt stepthe road pass highest in all of Austria on which the national border is drawn and from which one descends towards Val Passiria and Merano.

Despite the altitude (2474 metres), this is not the highest “pedalable” road: just outside Sölden, in fact, you can make a detour to the right and take the one that ends between the Rettenbach and Tiefenbach glaciers: they are about 14 km of asphalt (very few hairpin bends, compared to long uphill straights) with the 10.5% average gradient which reach an altitude of 2,830 meters crossing the Rosi-Mittermeier tunnel, the highest in the Alps, where you pass on skis in winter.

It’s normal around here cycling between two walls of snow: given that at these altitudes oxygen is rarefied, your lungs and your muscles will be put to the test and your sporting achievement will have even more value.

More tips for a summer holiday in Tyrol

The hardest climb in the world, from Kufstein to Innsbruck

Have you ever been to Monte Carlo? Anyone who enters the Principality of Monaco – by car, motorbike or even by bike – cannot help but take a few bends on the urban Formula One track to see the effect it has. The same happens to the cycling enthusiasts who – at least once in their life – dream of pedaling on the roads of champions and of the great races that have gone down in history: this is true for the côté de la Roubaix, for some Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

And, since 2018, it also applies to some climbs in Tyrol where a memorable edition of the Road cycling world championships.

“The hardest track I’ve ever seen”, defined ours Vincent Nibali.

I 258 kilometres of the route they envisaged departure from Kufstein and arrival in Innsbruck, after a relatively quiet 80 km stretch, followed by a loop circuit to be repeated several times with two extreme passages – the ascent to Igls and above all the Höttinger Höll – “Hotting Hell” – a climb above the city center just over 3 km long, with an average gradient of 13% and peaks of 28%!

Since the day this street hosted the world feat of the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, thousands of tourists have come to Tyrol to imitate his deeds and put themselves to the test climbing it by bike.

The toughest amateur cycling race in the Alps

On these roads next 1 September several hundred Italians will run the Ötztaler Radmarathon, for years considered the hardest amateur race in all the Alps, long 238 km and with 5500 meters of elevation gain: you leave and you arrive at Soldcovering a ring straddling the Italian border, with passages on four steps (Kühtai, Brennero, Giovo and Rombo) and crossing Innsbruck and Vipiteno.

It’s not necessary to do it all if you’re not really trained and ambitious, but even just one section, with one of these ascents, is an experience to do.

Road bike advice

The steepest road, the Kitzbüheler Horn

And if all this should seem a little “challenging”, all that remains is to climb the steepest road in all of Austria – the Kitzbüheler Horn, the mountain above the famous winter resort, 950 meters of elevation gain to be consumed in just a few kilometres.

10 Great Rides

They are ten the routes in Tyrol that every true cyclist should try once in their life. They call them “10 Great Rides”: among others, in addition to some great climbs already mentioned, there are also la strada alpina Zillertal High Road (only 34 km but 1590 meters in altitude spread over five climbs), the very tough Olympia Express (the tour of the villages all around the capital Innsbruck, 172 km of continuous ups and downs without a meter of plain), the Giro dell’Alpbachtal (117 km and 2500 meters of elevation gain but all below 1200 meters of altitude).

For the less trained there is the most accessible “Lake Bannwaldsee tour” in the Tannheimertal valley (95 km and just over 1000 meters in altitude).

Maps and assistance for bikes in Tyrol: how to do it

In Tyrol, the technological solutions they also serve to help the tourist: think of the cable cars avant-garde, a very efficient online booking systems but also simply at tracings GPS of routes for cyclists, easily and free of charge also downloadable from the official website www.tirolo.com.

Cyclists professionals of the place have thus created the track maps with coordinates and GPS data, adding a series of technical advice on how to face the climbs and on how to set up the training.

(photo Tyrol advertising)

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

