Home » Austria defeated South Korea at the start
Sports

Austria defeated South Korea at the start

by admin
Austria defeated South Korea at the start

Austria’s handball players started the Handball World Cup in Scandinavia with a victory. Coach Herbert Müller’s team beat South Korea in a dramatic game 30:29 (16:12) on Wednesday in Stavanger, Norway.

Katarina Pandza scored the decisive goal in literally the last second from a seven-meter shot. In the second game of Group C, Austria will face co-organizer Norway on Friday (8:30 p.m. live on ORF Sport +).

Handball World Cup 2023

Group C (Stavanger)

Schedule: November 29th South Korea

Austria

29:30 Norway Greenland 20:30 01.12. South Korea Greenland 6 p.m

Austria

Norway 8.30 p.m. ** 03.12. Greenland

Austria

6:00 p.m. ** Norway South Korea 8:30 p.m

* live in ORF1
** live in ORF Sport +

Table 1.

Austria

1 1 0 0 30:29 2 2. Norway 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 . Greenland 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4. South Korea 1 0 0 1 29:30 0

See also  The East's chaos is like tearing up famous brands, 13 teams grab the top eight seats

You may also like

Werder Bremen’s signing Marco Grüll blocked after homophobic...

Rayados WOULD PREVENT Henry Martín from renewing his...

Everyone wants to see Caitlin Clark play

Knee surgery on Eintracht player Sebastian Rode: The...

Rome-Turin: what remains, what still exists

Leaving the German Tennis Association came as a...

How will the Red Sox respond after Giolito’s...

Giovanni Fabbian, how the Bologna midfielder plays

Road or gravel bike? The answer to the...

Swiss ice hockey is booming. But the costs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy