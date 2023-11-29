Austria defeated South Korea at the start

Austria’s handball players started the Handball World Cup in Scandinavia with a victory. Coach Herbert Müller’s team beat South Korea in a dramatic game 30:29 (16:12) on Wednesday in Stavanger, Norway.

Katarina Pandza scored the decisive goal in literally the last second from a seven-meter shot. In the second game of Group C, Austria will face co-organizer Norway on Friday (8:30 p.m. live on ORF Sport +).

Handball World Cup 2023

Group C (Stavanger)

Schedule: November 29th South Korea

Austria

29:30 Norway Greenland 20:30 01.12. South Korea Greenland 6 p.m

Austria

Norway 8.30 p.m. ** 03.12. Greenland

Austria

6:00 p.m. ** Norway South Korea 8:30 p.m

* live in ORF1

** live in ORF Sport +

Table 1.

Austria

1 1 0 0 30:29 2 2. Norway 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 . Greenland 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4. South Korea 1 0 0 1 29:30 0

