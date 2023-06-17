Home » Austria gets a point in Belgium
Austria gets a point in Belgium

Dhe Belgian national football team lost its feathers for the first time in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. In Saturday’s home game in Brussels against Austria, the Red Devils couldn’t get more than 1-1 (0-1) and made for a troubled home debut for their new coach Domenico Tedesco. Austria, with the German national coach Ralf Rangnick, maintained the lead in Group F ahead of the Belgians thanks to the hard-fought draw.

Striker Romelu Lukaku (61st minute) from Inter Milan, who had acted so unluckily in the Champions League final, saved the hosts from defeat. An own goal by Orel Mangala (22nd), who deflected the ball after a volley from Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch, put Austria in the lead.

Alaba’s successful anniversary

Manchester City’s Champions League winner Kevin De Bruyne was unavailable for Tedesco with a muscle injury. Austria’s captain David Alaba (30) celebrated a successful anniversary in his 100th international match. The former Bayern pro is the fourth and youngest player from his home country to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, a penalty goal by star striker Erling Haaland (61st) was not enough for Norway for a point against Scotland. In a gripping final phase, Lyndon Dykes (87′) and Kenny McLean (89′) turned the game around in favor of the Scots, who surprisingly lead Group A with three wins from three games.

Portugal also sits enthroned at the top of the table in Group J without losing a point. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in the 3-0 (1-0) win against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but Champions League winners Bernardo Silva (44th) and Bruno Fernandes (77th) did . and 90.+3).

