Austria in the BJK Cup play-off against Mexico

Austria’s women face Mexico in the play-off of the Billie Jean King Cup (BJK-Cup). Julia Grabher and Co. are allowed either on 10./11. or 11./12. They will compete in front of their own audience on November 1st, according to the draw on Wednesday in London.

Should the promotion succeed, the ÖTV selection should compete again next year in the qualifying round for the final tournament, in which this year the record winner USA was clearly eliminated.

“A Defeatable Opponent”

“From a sporting point of view, it’s definitely a beatable opponent for us. And of course it’s good that we can play at home,” said ÖTV captain Marion Maruska. “We hope for many fans, that all players will be available and we can attack with the strongest team.”

The lucky fairy had an understanding with the Austrians, but they got the weakest opponent as an opponent. Mexico’s current number one is world number 185. Marcela Zacarias, behind them Fernanda Contreras (WTA-198.) can still be found in the top 200. Number three is Renata Zarazua (WTA-227th).

In contrast to the duel with the USA, the ÖTV troupe will have to slip into the role of favourites. Grabher is in strong form at the moment and is in better form than ever as No. 74 in the world. Sinja Kraus (WTA-151.) is also ranked better than the best Mexican player. In head-to-head it is 1:1. Mexico had won 3-0 in Bad Homburg in 1973, while Austria had won 2-1 in Tokyo in 1989.