The Azzurri captain comments on Italy’s absence from Qatar at the end of the friendly lost in Austria: “We can’t change what happened”

An open wound. Leonardo Bonucci used strong words to describe Italy’s absence from the World Cup in Qatar. And so the friendly match in Vienna, lost 2-0 by the Azzurri, becomes a multiplier of sadness and regrets: because the others are on the Persian Gulf and we are in the Central European cold, moreover defeated again. “Some of us watched the opening match of the World Cup today, an open wound. But we can’t change what happened.”

THEN — The most optimistic of all would like to think of an Italy that sooner or later will be competitive with everyone again. Bonucci tries to do the same: “We need to look to the future with the conviction that this Italy can build something important: the foundations for a great future are there. We have seen many talents ready to take over the international scene”. Even if the signs from the test against Austria aren’t too good: “We weren’t the same as always, especially in the first part of the first half. We made a lot of mistakes, conceding chances while we weren’t bad enough on our first chance. We need these matches to grow and learn.”

MODULO — There will also be time to metabolize the new formation: “When we have the ball forward with the two midfielders we need to be orderly and the three of us move better. There will be time to improve, we need to work on it and understand if this path could be the right one. We also need to understand how to move on preventive markings”. See also Biathlon, World Cup: Hofer scores his second career victory in Oestersund

November 20, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 23:43)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

