The blue coach does not completely reject his national team, after the defeat in Vienna: “Too long in the first half, but after the break I saw an excellent team”

Roberto Mancini certainly can’t be satisfied after the knockout with Austria in a friendly, but he doesn’t consider the entire performance offered by the Azzurri in Vienna a waste. “In the second half I saw a good Italy, we just missed the goal – said the blue coach after the match to Raisport microphones -. In the first half there were many technical errors and we suffered, even if we had a ball- Goal to score. We’re sorry we ended the year with a loss.”

Game system to be reviewed

After the victory against Albania, the test with the 3-4-3 at the Prater gave at least revisable results: “It didn’t go very well, we pressed very little in the first half – admits Mancini -. We ended up with the long team “There was difficulty in the pressure and it penalized us. But in the second half I saw an excellent team, we could have scored and we didn’t score just because we were inaccurate in the box.”

Right result

Then, at the press conference, Mancini analyzes the match more calmly: “I’m not angry. We knew we’d take risks, but if we don’t try things out in a friendly match… in short, these are the only moments in which we can experiment. In the first half there was no pressure from our forwards and we lost four balls which we usually don’t lose because that way the two midfielders got into trouble.Much better in the second half but in the end I think unfortunately the result be right”.

