Austria Lustenau must specify Fridrikas

Austria Lustenau will have to do without Lukas Fridrikas at least on Saturday in the away game of the third round of the Bundesliga at WAC. Vorarlberg’s top striker is not available due to a pubic infection.

This is a heavy blow for the ninth-placed side, as the 25-year-old started the season with a record of six goals in three competitive games. How long Fridrikas will be missing is not yet certain.

According to club information, the attacker should be operational again in the Vorarlberg duel with Altach on August 26 at the latest. “Failures are part of football. Now it’s up to the others to score goals for us,” said coach Markus Mader.

