Austria next year in Prague group

The provisional classification of the groups at the upcoming A World Cup from May 10th to 26th, 2024 in the Czech Republic is planned for Austria in Prague. The second group will be held in Ostrava. It is still possible to change a group opponent.

The team of team boss Roger Bader, which only secured the league at the World Cup in Finland in the extra time of the last group game with a win against Hungary, meets Finland, USA, Switzerland, hosts Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway and promoted Great Britain.

